1,681 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Purchased by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI stock opened at $147.62 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. increased their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.