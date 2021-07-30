1,530 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,604 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $939,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,560. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $254.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

