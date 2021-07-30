13,706 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 288,790 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,434,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $10,486,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 23.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

