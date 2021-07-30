$116.19 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce $116.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.17 million to $121.00 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $99.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $454.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.93 million to $470.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $477.19 million, with estimates ranging from $464.11 million to $503.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LOCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $18.61. 71,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $678.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

