$116.15 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will announce $116.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $91.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $459.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $433.65 million to $485.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $467.52 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $490.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $23.36 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

