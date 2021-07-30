110,559 Shares in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $2,468,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $452.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. On average, research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Landos Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

