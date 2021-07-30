10,378 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after buying an additional 4,074,096 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,557,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,152,000 after buying an additional 803,442 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Shares of WAL opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.