$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.14). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.75.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $367.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

