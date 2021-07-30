$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $992.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Barclays raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $23,573,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,619 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after purchasing an additional 412,480 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth about $9,819,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.35.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

