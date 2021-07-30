$1.07 EPS Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.97. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

TBK stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. 3,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $97.49.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.