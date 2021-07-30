$1.07 EPS Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.97. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

TBK stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. 3,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $97.49.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

