$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Welltower reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Shares of WELL opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

