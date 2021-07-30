-$0.71 EPS Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.67). Atreca also posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05).

BCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,490,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 438.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,582. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59. Atreca has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.07.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

