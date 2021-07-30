$0.66 EPS Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Energizer reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

NYSE:ENR opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.28. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Energizer by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

