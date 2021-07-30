$0.48 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 36.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist dropped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,298,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $64,582,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 913,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $29,236,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at $21,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.