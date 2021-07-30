$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.39. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

OCFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.50. 294,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

