$0.41 EPS Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.60. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 379,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

