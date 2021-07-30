$0.31 EPS Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.37. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $43.97. 590,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a PE ratio of 25.31. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $45.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.70.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

