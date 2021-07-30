$0.26 EPS Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.42. International Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in International Game Technology by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $24,476,000. FMR LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $22,557,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $15,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

IGT opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

