-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after buying an additional 228,727 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.86. 1,838,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.18. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

