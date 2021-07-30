-$0.23 EPS Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Everbridge posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.88.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $1,615,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Everbridge by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Everbridge by 858.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.34. 2,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,427. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.74.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

