-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

HLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $646.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 3.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

