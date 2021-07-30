$0.08 EPS Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Ooma posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $98,365.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Ooma by 9.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ooma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ooma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OOMA opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.30 million, a P/E ratio of -170.18 and a beta of 0.42. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

