-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Inseego posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of INSG opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $930.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.58. Inseego has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after purchasing an additional 368,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $15,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth about $6,184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

