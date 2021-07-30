-$0.06 EPS Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). STRATA Skin Sciences posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%.

Shares of SSKN traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $1.43. 1,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,689. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 94,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

