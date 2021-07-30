$0.04 EPS Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.90. 220,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

