-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Beauty Health.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of SKIN opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16. The Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

