Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZY. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymergen will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

