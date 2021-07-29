ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get ZTE alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ZTE from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87. ZTE has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTE (ZTCOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.