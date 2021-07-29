ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C Sells 69,264 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 69,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,672,377.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 19,430 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,020,269.30.

On Thursday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 12,842 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $668,939.78.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 95,056 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $5,042,720.80.

On Friday, June 25th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 74,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $3,977,555.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 375,453 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $19,786,373.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 21,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,118,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,352.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,949,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

