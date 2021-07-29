Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after buying an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $75,099,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $79,702,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $166.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.88.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $5,785,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,134,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,545 shares of company stock worth $25,115,453 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

