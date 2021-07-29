Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NiSource (NYSE:NI) to “Hold”

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NiSource plans to invest $40 billion in the long-term utility infrastructure modernization program. The ongoing investments will further enhance the reliability of natural gas and electric operations and help the company offer efficient services to its expanding customer base. Also, the utility continues to add clean power assets. Moreover, nearly 75% of its investment is recouped within 18 months through rate hikes, which provides necessary funds to strengthen its infrastructure. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the utility is exposed to variability in cash flows associated with volatility in natural gas prices. Despite efforts made to maintain its assets, the old machineries may turn defunct and cause unplanned outages. Also, any delay in completion of capital projects is likely to increase its costs.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on NI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NiSource by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,628 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 962,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,307,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 55.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

