Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) to “Hold”

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $213.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.13. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. Research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

