Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLXPF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLXPF opened at $2.71 on Monday. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.46 million and a P/E ratio of -11.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

