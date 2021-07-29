Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CALT. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

CALT opened at $29.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $3,923,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.