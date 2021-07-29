Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Sell

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vaxart stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.29. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,840. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 573,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

