Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Silica for the second quarter of 2021 have been increasing over the past month. The company is likely to gain from its expansion actions in the Permian Basin. The Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts are also expected to make significant contributions. The company’s focus on increasing footprint and product offerings in specialty end markets is also expected to boost its margins. It will also benefit from its cost-improvement projects. However, higher capital spending associated with expansion is impacting the company’s ability to generate free cash flows. It is also witnessing some headwinds in the Oil & Gas segment. Higher costs and empty railcar moves are affecting performance in the Oil & Gas segment. The company’s high debt level is another matter of concern.”

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.33.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $740.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.