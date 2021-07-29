Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to Sell

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $134.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.00.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Remark by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,335,603 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

