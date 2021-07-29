Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Sell

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.27.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

