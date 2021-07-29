Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial upgraded Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.16 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 343.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $57,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.