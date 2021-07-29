Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) to Hold

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVD. TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE AVD opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. American Vanguard has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $518.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in American Vanguard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Vanguard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Vanguard by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.