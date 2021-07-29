Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) to Hold

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Acerinox stock remained flat at $$6.25 during midday trading on Thursday. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

