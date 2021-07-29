Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 69.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 67,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 5.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,213,000 after purchasing an additional 256,648 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $1,025,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.65. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

