Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.07). NeoGenomics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NeoGenomics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO opened at $45.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -562.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

