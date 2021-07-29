Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report sales of $67.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.60 million and the highest is $68.82 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $63.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $273.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.70 million to $277.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $281.67 million, with estimates ranging from $277.60 million to $284.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NYSE:KRG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 198.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

