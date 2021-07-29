Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post $1.59 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $3.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.38. 4,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,936. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

