Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.97 Million

Analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report $216.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.60 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $238.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $867.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.40 million to $878.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $989.62 million, with estimates ranging from $976.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60. Evolent Health has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,914. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

