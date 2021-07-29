Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBI. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $432,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 408,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 27,987 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $982.55 million, a PE ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.73.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

