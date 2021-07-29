Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Announce $2.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to announce $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $2.22. The Middleby posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 276.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in The Middleby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Middleby by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIDD stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.25. The Middleby has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $190.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

