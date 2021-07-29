Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce $388.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.00 million. Stride posted sales of $268.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stride.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of Stride stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.86. 4,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,003. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $13,664,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 325,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

