Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. scPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 19,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,910. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 609,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

